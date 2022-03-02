CDC study finds children infected with COVID-19 are at greater risk of developing diabetes

by Will Wixey

Gargonia // Shutterstock

SPOKANE, Wash. — A recent study suggests kids who had COVID-19 have a greater risk of developing diabetes.

The study from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention notes that more children have been diagnosed with diabetes during the pandemic.

“Multiple pediatric centers across the country are seeing higher rates of new onset diabetes in children since the pandemic started,” said Dr. Bhuvana Sunil from Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

The CDC looked at data from 1.5 million patients under the age of 18 between March 2020 and June 2021. Investigators found that children who had been infected with COVID-19 were 31 to 166-percent more likely to develop Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes 30 days or more after their infection than children who had not been infected.

There are several reasons as to why COVID-19 could increase a child’s risk of developing diabetes. For some, it is genetically predisposed if the child’s family has a history of diabetes or malfunctioning immune systems. The virus may also trigger a cascade of inflammation in the body that causes diabetes. It could also be due to weight gain and more sedentary lifestyles created by the pandemic.

“If your child is otherwise healthy but suddenly starts experiencing symptoms of diabetes, particularly after a COVID-19 infection, then you should contact your pediatrician,” Dr. Sunil says.

To avoid your child from catching diabetes, it’s important to promote exercise and take steps to avoid COVID-19 transmission in children. Vaccination, masking, and social distancing are all effective in preventing children from catching the virus.

READ: Spokane Regional Health District reports infant COVID-19 death

READ: Community Colleges of Spokane to stop requiring masks after March 12

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.