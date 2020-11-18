CDC crediting COVID-19 safety measures for 82% reduction in Delaware’s cases

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

Coronavirus safety protocols are proving effective, according to a recent report by the CDC, which credits mask mandates and stay-home orders for an 82% reduction in Delaware’s virus cases.

The report tracked data over a two-month span and found mask mandates, stay-home orders, and contact tracing played a role in stopping deaths and significantly decreasing case rates and hospitalizations.

Between the months of April and June, the amount of people testing positive for the virus dropped by 82%, according to the study. In that same time period, hospitalizations decreased by 88% and no deaths were reported linked to the virus.

The state of Delaware issued a statewide stay-home order on March 24, which stayed in effect through June 1. The governor issued a statewide mask mandate on April 28, and contact tracing efforts began May 12, according to the study.

“A combination of mitigation measures including stay-at-home orders, mandated mask use in public, and case investigations with contact tracing, can reduce COVID-19 incidence and associated deaths,” health officials concluded.

You can read the full study here.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.