CDC chooses next groups to receive COVID-19 vaccine

SPOKANE, Wash.– Each day offers another step forward for the U.S. as two vaccines are now being sent out to the entire nation.

Phase 1a of this vaccine rollout is still expected to take another few weeks, and then shots will go in arms for those in phase 1b, which are first responders and those older than 75.

The CDC also approved phase 1c — which will be people between 65 and 75 years old, as well as anyone with high-risk conditions between 16 and 64 years old.

Then, you have the other essential workers in phase 1c; that includes anyone in education, food, manufacturing, transportation, public safety and the media.

There is not an exact timeline for how long it will take to get to phase 1c, but the approval of Moderna’s vaccine is certainly helping.

In fact, 170,000 doses of that vaccine are expected in Washington this week.

Of course, as more people get their shot, we are seeing more side effects from the vaccine. We’ve learned two healthcare workers in Idaho suffered severe allergic reactions after getting the Pfizer vaccine.

One of those healthcare workers is in North Idaho.

It’s important to know these reactions happen with every vaccine, and these two people have a documented history of allergic reactions to injected medications.

The Idaho Division of Public Health told us one of them has fully recovered. The other is feeling alright in the hospital and was expected to be released sometime Tuesday.

So, if you have a history of allergic reactions to injections, then the CDC has some guidance for you.

The agency said in a statement: “People who have ever had a severe allergic reaction, known as anaphylaxis, should not get vaccinated.”

It’s best to call your doctor to make the safest decision for yourself.

There are other symptoms to the vaccine, including shortness of breath, throat congestion, nausea and dizziness. You may also have a sore arm, a headache or just feel tired the day of your shot.

Providers are expected to watch you for 15 minutes after getting your shot for that reason.

