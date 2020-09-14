CDC: Children can spread COVID-19, even if they’re not showing symptoms

As kids across America head back to school in person and online, a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows that kids can spread COVID-19, even when they are asymptomatic.

The study looked at three child care centers in Utah, which were linked to outbreaks of the virus. More than 180 people had a known link to the centers and 31 of them tested positive for COVID-19, including 13 children. Among those children, all had no symptoms or mild symptoms.

The virus then spread to at least 12 people outside of the facilities. One parent was hospitalized. According to the CDC, “transmission was observed from two of three children with confirmed, asymptomatic COVID-19.”

“Detailed contact tracing data shows that children can play a role in transmission from child care settings to household contacts,” the researchers concluded. In one case, an 8-month old baby spread the virus to both parents.

The CDC recommends the use of face masks in childcare settings, as well as frequent sanitizing and hand washing.

According to the report, “mitigation strategies could have helped limit SARS-CoV-2 transmission in these facilities.”

“COVID-19 is less severe in children than it is in adults,” the report says, “but children can still play a role in transmission. The infected children exposed at these three facilities had mild to no symptoms.”

“Findings that staff members worked while their household contacts were ill with COVID-19-compatible symptoms support CDC guidance for child care programs recommendations that staff members and attendees quarantine and seek testing if household members are symptomatic.”

You can read the full report here.