CDA’s Erickson headed to the World Championships

Keith Osso

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Coeur d’Alene’s Ella Erickson is a two-time world junior mountain bike champions and two-time national champion for her age group. Now she gets to test herself against the best in the world.

It takes a lot of courage to jump on a bike and head down the side of a mountain, but for Erickson, it’s like second nature.

“Just like the feeling of the wind going past you as you’re like racing down the hill. being able to jump over rocks and hitting huge gaps,” she said. “Being able to see a root and be like oh, I can jump that and land on the other side of that rock.”

Next week Erickson will head to Austria for the UCI World Mountain Bike Championships.

“I have to travel by myself, my parents can’t go,” Erickson eplains. “They’ve never even been to Europe so I’ll be the first one in the family to go and all the athletes will be in one section of the village over there, so that will be kind of weird.”

But the COVID-19 restrictions won’t hamper her spirit, Erickson is greatfull for the opportunity to compete.

“I definitely feel pretty lucky, most of our races have been canceled so even up until last week I was like, ‘is this even going to happen?'” she asked herself. I’m just glad it’s happening because so many have been canceled this season so it’s definitely cool to be able to represent the US and the northwest.

Erickson will compete October 11th and can be watched live on redbull.tv.

Team U-S-A doesn’t cover expenses for junior athletes so if you would like to chip in and help Ella get to Austria, you can donate to her go fund me page here.

