CDA, Lake City libraries announce suspension of community events

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho. — The Coeur d’Alene and Lake City public libraries announced that all public adult, teen, and children’s programs have been canceled for the duration of March to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Described in a release as a precautionary move, the decision parallels the cancellation of the Wild and Scenic Film Festival by North Idaho College.

“This is not a decision we take lightly,” said Library Director Bette Ammon in a release. “But after discussing the issue with the Library Board of Trustees and the other City of Coeur d’Alene department heads, we decided it is better to err on the side of caution.”

Additionally, the cancellation applies to all meeting room reservations at the libraries.

The libraries will notify the public when programs and room reservations resume.

