Caught on camera: Police seek help identifying St. Charles arson suspect

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man suspected of setting fire to St. Charles Catholic School in North Spokane has been caught on surveillance footage. Now, the Spokane Police Department is asking for help identifying him.

Police and firefighters responded to the school early in the morning on March 18 to find flames coming from inside the building. A priest was escorted out of the building, but no one was injured. The school was damaged extensively, forcing students to continue distance learning and canceling church services.

It took police a week to identify a suspect, but authorities said early on they believed the fire was intentionally set.

A release from SPD stated the suspect, who was wearing a gray and purple respirator, lit the fire, then walked around neighborhoods in the area tearing up and burning a Bible. Pieces of the Bible were left on and in several vehicles in the Shadle Park neighborhood.

Police are asking people who live in the area to check their surveillance cameras for footage from that morning, particularly between 1 and 2 a.m. If anyone found items on or in their vehicle, particularly Bible pages or related items, they should also reach out to SPD by contacting Crime Check at 509-456-2233.

