Cats, dogs, anteaters among critters tested for COVID-19 at WSU

PULLMAN, Wash – The data set is a menagerie of sorts with mostly negative test results, as the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory tests for COVID-19.

The lab is doing limited testing of human and animal samples, looking for the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

According to its website, “ADDL developed and validated specific laboratory tests at the request of federal, state, and county animal and public health agencies to assist in the response to the COVID-19 pandemic.” The animal testing is only available to government agencies and academic institutions or as part of approved research projects by those hoping to understand how pets could be affected by COVID-19.

“Any testing must be approved by the state veterinarian in the state where the animals was exposed to a COVID – 19 patient,.” the website says. “This test is not available currently to veterinarians or the general public.”

The lab has tested 78 animals so far; only five have tested positive.

The animals tested are: 29 cats, 38 dogs, six mink, 2 ferrets, one camel and two tamandua, which is a genus of anteaters.

The only animals to test positive were the mink, who were dead when tested in August.

