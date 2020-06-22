Cathy McMorris Rodgers, legislators introduce JUSTICE Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Eastern Washington Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers was one of several officials to introduce the JUSTICE Act, designed to address police reform.

The Just and Unifying Solutions to Invigorate Communities Everywhere (JUSTICE) Act puts several measures in place to remodel police procedures, especially when in communities of color, according to McMorris Rodgers.

“George Floyd’s death highlights the importance of ensuring justice for all — no matter race, creed, or religion. George Floyd represents a shocking failure in our justice system. The rule of law depends on the fairness of the legal system,” said McMorris Rodgers. “This legislation will make reforms to policing in America and work to rebuild the trust that has been broken over recent weeks, months, and years. This legislation will increase transparency and accountability within local police departments and prioritize training resources so our police can better protect and serve our communities.”

The JUSTICE Act calls for the following:

Banning the use of chokeholds

Maintaining/sharing disciplinary records when hiring officers

Mandating annual reports on use of force by police or against police

Requiring the development of training for de-escalation and interacting with mentally ill people

Providing $500 million in grant funding for Duty to Intervene training

Providing $500 million for law enforcement agencies to equip all officers with body cameras

Designating lynching a federal hate crime

For more information, you can read the summary of the legislation here.

