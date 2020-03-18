Catholic masses suspended in Idaho during coronavirus pandemic

BOISE, Idaho — The Catholic Diocese of Boise, which extends through the state of Idaho, announced it will suspend all public Masses from March 21 through Palm Sunday, April 5.

In a statement, Peter Christensen, Bishop of Boise, said all Catholics in the Diocese are no longer obligated to participate in the Mass on Sundays for the time being. Bishop Christensen said the ‘difficult’ decision was made in light of recommendations from state and federal governments regarding public gatherings in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This was not an easy decision, but I make it out of great concern for the health and wellbeing of our faithful in the diocese, especially those who are most at risk from the virus, including those with chronic health conditions and those over the age of 60,” Bishop Christensen said. “Such individuals include not only many of our parishioners, but also a good number of our priests.”

Bishop Christensen encouraged Catholics to follow along with a Sunday Mass live-streamed that will be linked to our website.

