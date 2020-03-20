Catholic Charities using ‘quarantine rooms’ to safely serve as many people as possible

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver, Elenee Dao

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane’s vulnerable population includes those without a home, and their chances of being infected with COVID-19 are just as likely.

With this in mind, Catholic Charities is implementing new measures to keep the people they serve safe and reduce the spread of COVID-19.

The organization built quarantine rooms at their new locations after a Norovirus outbreak happened at the House of Charity several years back.

Each room has mats, a shower, and a bathroom.

For now, one of the rooms at the Donna Hanson Haven will be used as an overflow shelter for women. Women could also temporarily sleep at the Jacklin Haven building if there is a need, the organization said

As a result, House of Charity has reconfigured the Men’s Sleeping Program throughout the shelter, so bunks are now spaced 6 feet apart.

The new setup also limits the number of people sleeping in each room to 50 or less.

President and CEO of Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington, Rob McCann says they are ready and have options for the people they serve.

“We’re not going to leave the poor and the vulnerable, those who are fragile and afraid. That’s all of us now and we’re not going to leave anybody,” he said.

Since the spread of the coronavirus ramped up, cleaning inside the building has, too.

President and CEO of Catholic Charities, Rob McCann says they’ve even put lines on the floor in the bathroom and cafeterias to show the distance you should be at.

When and if the spread widens in Spokane, McCann said they will always be there for the vulnerable.

“It doesn’t matter now rich or poor, homeless or billionaire, we’re all breathing that same air, we all have that same fear, we’re all together in this. We’re all afraid in this and we’re all suffering through this, but we’ll get through it together,” he said.

To find out how you can help Catholic Charities in this time of need or learn more about what they’re doing during the spread of COVID-19, click here.

