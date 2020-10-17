Catholic Charities to host hygiene product donation drive

SPOKANE, Wash. — Catholic Charities of Eastern Washington has seen an increase in need for services during the pandemic.

Now, the organization is asking for your help meet those demands.

Catholic Charities is holding a hygiene product donation drive, from 8 a.m.- 5 p.m. Monday. Items like shampoo, toothpaste, and feminine hygiene products are just some on the list. According to a Facebook event, COVID-19 has interfered with regular donations, causing inventory to deplete.

“More individuals and families are reaching out for services and we hope to continue to provide them with hygiene products so they can stay healthy and well,” it reads.

There are several ways you can donate. By visiting the Amazon Wishlist, you can help pay for items virtually. The organization says you can also place items in one of the contactless bins at its main office on 12 E. 5th Ave.

You also have the option to donate online to their Hygiene Fund.

