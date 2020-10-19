Catholic Charities opening 25-unit senior housing facility in Chewelah

CHEWELAH, Wash. — Catholic Charities Eastern Washington on Monday announced it will own and operate a 25-unit senior housing community in Chewelah.

The organization has purchased Chewelah Manor, an affordable rental housing community located on Main Ave.

“The average income in Chewelah is one of the lowest in Eastern Washington, and Catholic Charities strives to serve all in need, especially vulnerable seniors,” said Chris Codd, Catholic Charities Housing Board Member. “This strategic initiative provides Catholic Charities with the opportunity to expand its footprint into rural areas of Washington that are in need of affordable housing options and the services provided by Catholic Charities.”

Catholic Charities provides seniors with affordable long-term housing; seniors do not pay more than 30 percent of of their income as rent.

“Chewelah Manor is located directly across the street from St. Mary of the Rosary Parish. This is a natural support system for residents and provides an opportunity for parishioners to put their faith in action through the spirit of volunteerism,” Codd said.

