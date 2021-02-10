Catholic Charities’ ‘Gonzaga Family Haven’ housing complex to help families struggling with homelessness

SPOKANE, Wash. — Catholic Charities, Gonzaga University and Gonzaga Prep are building ‘Gonzaga Family Haven,’ a housing complex for families struggling with homelessness.

The complex will be located on Hamilton and North Foothills Drive, in the lot west of Gonzaga Prep’s baseball field.

Gonzaga Family Haven will include a slew of amenities for families, including an early learning and childcare center, after-school study area, clinic, educational computer lab, chapel, recreation spaces, bike trail, splash pad, pavilion, community garden and dog park.

Catholic Charities, Gonzaga and Prep will be holding a blessing and cornerstone ceremony Wednesday at 3 p.m., where they will place a symbol of importance under the building’s foundation before construction.

The project is expected to be completed Fall 2021.

