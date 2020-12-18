Catholic Charities collecting Christmas cards for seniors, patrons at House of Charity

SPOKANE, Wash. — This weekend, there’s an opportunity for you to give back and make someone’s Christmas a little brighter.

Catholic Charities needs the community’s help in making Christmas cards in the final days of its Christmas Card Drive.

Because the year has been a difficult one, the non-profit needs the community’s help to collect Christmas cards with messages of hope or just a simple ‘Merry Christmas’.

All you need to do is buy a Christmas card or make your own and once you’ve written inside, put it in a plastic bag or small box and turn it in to the bin in front of Catholic Charities, located at 12 E 5th Ave.

Because of the pandemic, catholic charities says it’s seniors have been isolated for months and the Christmas cards will really help them.

“Because they are a very vulnerable group during this pandemic they have not been able to really experience that sense of community that our housing social services coordinators work really hard to set up,” said Director of Marketing and Communications at Catholic Charities, Sarah Yerden.

And for House of Charity patrons who have fallen on hard times, this might be a Christmas like no other.

“This may be the first Christmas that they’re at the House of Charity, the first Christmas that they’re away from family and these cards let them know that they’re not forgotten and that someone is thinking about them,” said Yerden.

You can address your card to either a senior or a patron at House of Charity.

There are about 250 cards collected and Catholic Charities is hoping to collect a total of 500 cards.

They also encourage the community to contribute to its annual Christmas Collection online, which will help them continue to fund programs in 2021.

The Catholic Charities staff say they will come by and pick up any cards placed in the bin over the weekend.

And they’re hoping to give the cards out on Dec. 23 and 24 next week.

