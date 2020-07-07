Catholic Charities CEO calls himself, church ‘racist.’

Kyle Simchuk

SPOKANE, Wash. — The CEO of Catholic Charities is facing criticism over what he said in a video which has been viewed more than 33,000 times.

Rob McCann said the Catholic church and his homeless shelter, House of Charity, have not done enough to address racism and that biases have gone unchecked for too long.

“I am a racist. That’s the hard truth. I am a racist,” McCann said. “How could I not be? As a white person living in America where every institution is geared to advantage people who look like me, it’s seemingly impossible for me to be anything other than a racist.”

McCann said as a man with white privilege, he’s had moments where he should have done more to be actively anti-racist. He said the Catholic church has remained silent on the issue.

“My Catholic church and my Catholic Charities organization is racist. How could they not be? Our Catholic faith tradition was built on the premise that a baby, born in a manger, in the Middle East, was a white baby,” McCann said.



The Catholic Diocese of Spokane condemned the video. Bishop Thomas Daly had a meeting with McCann who later posted a lengthy statement clarifying why he called the church and himself, racist.

“I wanted to challenge our team members to recognize that even the most ardent forces for good in our world can, and must, do better. However, I fear that my video hardened the hearts of some. Instead of engaging in a discussion about race, I spoke in a way that some heard as a critical rant against the Church. For that, I am deeply and truly sorry,” McCann said in part.

He also said that not all white people and not all Catholics are racist. McCann said the bias of white people feeds a racist system.

Bishop Thomas Daly responded to the video saying in part: “Dr. McCann’s blunt presentation was interpreted by many as levying false accusations against “whites” and the Catholic church.

McCann said Catholic Charities supports the Black Lives Matter movement. “We simply can not stand outside of something as significant as this movement.

Bishop Thomas Daly called the statement “puzzling.”

“BLM is in conflict with Church teaching regarding marriage, family and the sanctity of life. Moreover, it is disturbing that BLM has not vocally condemned the recent violence that has torn apart so many cities. Its silence has not gone unheard. One need not stand with BLM to stand for Black lives,” Daly said.

