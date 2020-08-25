Cat Tales introduces its latest rescue, Jynx the lynx

MEAD, Wash. — Cat Tales has welcomed a new furry friend to its four legged-family. The next time you visit the park, see if you can catch a glimpse of its newest member, Jynx the lynx.

Jynx arrived at Cat Tales on Thursday, according to a release from the wildlife rescue. His lifelong owner and caregiver recently passed away, and the man’s friend reached out to Cat Tales in hopes the park could provide Jynx a loving home.

Jynx is a 12-year-old Canada lynx. Cat Tales staff describe him as “huge” and in “quite good health,” something rarely seen in rescues from the private sector.

Jynx will spend the next month in quarantine, where he’ll have time to adapt to his new surroundings. He’ll eventually be housed in the recently renovated Small Cat Forest section of the park, next to 2-year-old Canada lynx, Sibella.

Park staff say guests might be able to catch a glimpse of Jynx while he’s in quarantine, depending on whether he decides to make an appearance.

“We are holding an online fundraiser for Jynx which will help us cover materials for a new den box, platform, enrichment, and medical costs including vaccinations before joining the other “small” 2 cats in his new space,” it reads in a release from Cat Tales.

