Cat Tales adopts Bonnie the bobcat

MEAD, Wash. — Cat Tales has a new family member!

Bonnie the bocbcat is 13 years old and a rescue donated from a private owner in western Washington. Her owner was faced with having to euthanize her if he didn’t find her a home, so the experts at Cat Tales stepped in.

Bonnie struggles a bit with her weight, but she will get a new diet once she settles into her new home.

She will be ready for her new exhibit in a few weeks and the public will be able to meet her at that time. Bonnie will soon be available on Cat Tales’ adoption page for those interested in donating to her monthly feeding and medical expenses.

