Preside over your own kingdom by buying this castle for sale in Chattaroy

CHATTAROY, Wash. — Have you ever wanted to live in a castle? 

Now could be your chance!

A 4,050 square-foot, four-bed, four-bath castle recently went on the market in Chattaroy. 

The listing shows it was constructed in 2002 with more than 40,000 bricks and is complete with battlements, a fortress wall and a hidden room. 

Listing photos show the ins and outs of the unique home, featuring a knight in full armor. 

“You will find yourself imagining the dragon-slaying fairy tales of your favorite children’s book,” the listing says. “Greet a village or guests or host a wedding underneath the courtyard’s barrel shaped ceiling which leads to a landscape full of architectural detail.” 

The knight shows off all of the features of the home, including the full kitchen where he cuts oranges with a sword. 

The castle also features a dramatic descending staircase covered by masoned arches, with multiple decks that overlook a 10-acre “kingdom.” 

Listing agent Jonas Elber told 4 News Now the current homeowners did not build the property, but public records show they have owned it since 2010. 

The property is listed at $600,000. 

