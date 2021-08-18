Preside over your own kingdom by buying this castle for sale in Chattaroy

by Erin Robinson

Credit: Jonas Elber YouTube page

CHATTAROY, Wash. — Have you ever wanted to live in a castle?

Now could be your chance!

A 4,050 square-foot, four-bed, four-bath castle recently went on the market in Chattaroy.

The listing shows it was constructed in 2002 with more than 40,000 bricks and is complete with battlements, a fortress wall and a hidden room.

Listing photos show the ins and outs of the unique home, featuring a knight in full armor.

“You will find yourself imagining the dragon-slaying fairy tales of your favorite children’s book,” the listing says. “Greet a village or guests or host a wedding underneath the courtyard’s barrel shaped ceiling which leads to a landscape full of architectural detail.”

The knight shows off all of the features of the home, including the full kitchen where he cuts oranges with a sword.

The castle also features a dramatic descending staircase covered by masoned arches, with multiple decks that overlook a 10-acre “kingdom.”

Listing agent Jonas Elber told 4 News Now the current homeowners did not build the property, but public records show they have owned it since 2010.

The property is listed at $600,000.

