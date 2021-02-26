Casper Fry hosts two ‘pop-up’ events with limited menu before fully reopening in March

SPOKANE, Wash. — After 11 months of being closed during the pandemic, Casper Fry is doing a soft reopening of indoor dining with two pop-up events.

The first was on Friday, Feb. 19, but the second one is Friday, Feb. 26.

The restaurant hopes to fully open up for indoor dining next month on Thursday, Mar. 4.

In these “pop-ups”, there will be a limited menu for dine-in and takeout.

The menu features new dishes with some old favorites as well as new cocktails.

The pop-up event tonight will be from 4pm-8pm at Casper Fry, located at 928 S Perry St.

You can also call to order takeout at (509) 315-4153.

