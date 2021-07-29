Cash reward offered for information on Airway Heights man accused of shooting wife, stepdaughter

by Connor Sarles

Spokane County Sheriff's Office

AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A cash reward has been offered for information that could lead to the arrest of Zion Carter, a man accused of shooting his wife and 11-year-old stepdaughter, and who is currently on the run from police.

Carter was last seen Tuesday in a silver 2018 Nissan Rogue with Washington plate BQT0555. Carter is considered armed and dangerous, and police are warning not to approach him if seen. Carter is described as six-feet seven-inches tall, 250 pounds with dreadlocks.

Instead, the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office urges you to call 9-1-1.

The shooting happened at a home near S. Aspen and W. 10th Ave around 3:50 a.m. Tuesday and prompted an emergency shelter-in-place order for people living nearby. That order has since been lifted.

Court docs say Carter and his wife got into an argument that ended with Carter shooting her. His stepdaughter was in the bathroom with headphones when she heard gunshots, and Carter then reportedly forced his way in, shot her and took her phone, then stole his wife’s car and drove away.

His wife and daughter were both shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital for their injuries. They were both rushed into surgery and their condition is not known.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts or has more information on the incident is urged to call Crime Stoppers of the Inland Northwest at 1-800-222-TIPS or submit info online.

FBI, Violent Offender Task Force personnel and investigators are still searching for Carter.

