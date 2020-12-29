Casey John Daschbach

Site staff by Site staff

(Age 62) Loving son, brother, father and grandfather passed unexpectedly yet peacefully on December 22, 2020. Casey was born in Spokane, WA on September 18, 1958 to Richard and Corrine Daschbach. He will forever be remembered by his children, John (Kelli) & Steven Daschbach along with brother Mike (Sherrie) Daschbach & sister Wendy Clake, along with his adoring nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. Casey was also a very proud Grandfather to 3 beautiful granddaughters, Scarlett (5), Jadyn (4), & Kyla (2).

Casey graduated from Shadle Park high school in 1975 and from Spokane Community College with Associates Degree in 1978. He entered the business world young as a food buyer and had many hobbies. Some of his fondest memories besides with family were collecting and trading memorabilia. He also enjoyed tending to his dahlia garden, which consisted of the not only largest but most beautiful dahlias you have even seen.

He will be remembered for his strong will, his contagious laugh, his teasing jokes, the wildly entertaining stories & devotion to family. Casey was truly a friend to all and will be very missed by everyone he has crossed paths with. His memory will be cherished and kept alive by many. Private family services are being held.A celebration of life with friends and family will occur at a later date to be announced. To share memories of John and leave condolences for the family please visit John’s Tribute Wall.