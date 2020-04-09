Casey Joann Bergem

Site Staff by Site Staff

Casey Joann Bergem, 45, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away March 28, 2020 at the Shoshone Medical Center of Kellogg. She was born May 22, 1974 in Kellogg; Casey was the daughter of Lloyd and Cynthia “Cindy” (Holmquist) Doney.

Casey attended and graduated from the Wallace High School in 1992. She then attended the University of Idaho and received a bachelor’s degree in education.

Casey had first worked for Excel Foods of Wallace for three years, while attending high school. She then worked at Dave Smith Motors of Kellogg in the Title Department for ten years. Casey had also volunteered at the Silver Hills Elementary of Osburn. And most recently, she worked as a custodian for Dr. J. Bayard Miller of Wallace and served as a bookkeeper for the Cornerstone Christian Fellowship Church of Osburn.

Casey loved and enjoyed camping, fishing, sitting by the river, gambling, gardening and in her younger years working out at the gym.

Casey is survived by her daughter Brianna Bergem of Osburn; her sister Keri Tester of Osburn; her father Lloyd and his wife Vicki Doney of Angel Island, Montana; her paternal grandmother Irma Doney of Silverton; her uncles Roger and his wife Mary Holmquist of Spokane Valley, Washington; Dennis and his wife Kim Doney of Thompson Falls, Montana; nephews and niece Jake Tester, Josh Tester, Zach Bergem and Co Bergem; Cousins John Potts of North Dakota and Rick McNitch of Osburn. Casey was preceded in death by one son Brian Bergem, her mother Cindy Doney, maternal grandparents Walt and Doris Holmquist; and paternal grandfather Don Doney.

Memorial Services for Casey will be announced and held at a later date.

Casey will be remembered for her wonderful and unique laugh; she was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Silver Valley Senior Services, Inc. Meals on Wheels program, P.O. Box 887 Osburn, Idaho 83849.

