Cases of COVID-19 ‘plateauing’ in Washington

OLYMPIA, Wash – While warning not to get complacent, the Washington Department of Health said Friday cases of COVID-19 are ‘plateauing’ in the state.

The weekly situation report shows new case counts flattening in most counties.

As 4 News Now reported earlier this week, the reproductive number is below one in eastern Washington. That number reflects how many new people each COVID-19 patient will infect. When the number is below one, it means a decline in overall cases.

While Spokane County initially appeared to be plateauing, though, the state reports cases are “now on the rise again due to a sharp uptick in the older age groups (40+).”

The Department of Health says the data shows policy changes like the mask mandates and the pausing of the state’s reopening contributed to the decline in cases. Also that “it remains too soon to assess the effects of policies that were implemented at the end of July which included bar closures and other restrictions.”

The report warns that “Washington is not out of the woods.” Public health experts say it is “imperative that we remain compliant with masking and distancing policies that have likely helped get us out of the uncontrolled outbreak situation we were in just three weeks ago.”

“While this is encouraging news and a sign of our collective efforts, we must not let our guard down,” said Secretary of Health John Wiesman. “Plateauing is not enough to keep this pandemic under control; we must transition to a state of sustained decline in new cases. It remains critical that we continue to stay home when possible, keep interactions with others brief and wear face coverings.”

