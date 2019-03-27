Carroll “Corky” Musick

Site staff by Site staff

Carroll ” Corky ” Musick , age 66, passed away at his rural Potlatch home from an apparent heart attack.

Corky was born July 23, 1952 at Payette, Idaho to Lyle Wayne and Ruby Amelia ( Kreps ) Musick . He was raised in the Potlatch, Idaho area where he attended school, and graduated from Potlatch High School in 1971.

Following high school, Carroll enlisted in the United States Air Force and served for the next four years. After his military service, he worked as a truck driver in the oil fields near Odessa, Texas.

In 1997, Corky returned to the Potlatch area. He married Janine Austin on November 20, 1997 at Potlatch and they made their home north of Potlatch. Corky drove logging trucks, and also worked as a mill worker until he retired. After retiring, Corky enjoyed feeding and caring for his farm animals. His hobbies included hunting deer and elk.

Survivors include his wife Janine at the Potlatch home, his children, Anna Misczuk of Pasco, Washington, Mike Musick of Moscow, Idaho, Amy Hall and Shawn Swett of Odessa, Texas, step-son Tony (Gretchen) Brown of Eagle, Idaho, his mother-in-law Molly Dow. Also surviving are two sisters, Karen Coffey and Sherry Browning, both of Potlatch, 8 grandchildren, 2 step-grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren.

Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse , Washington is handling the arrangements. On line condolences may be left at www.kramercares.com.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.