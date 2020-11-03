Carolyn Sue Gilder

Site staff by Site staff

Carolyn Sue Gilder, 74

Beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, daughter and sister, Carolyn Sue Gilder, 74, of Osburn, Idaho, passed away October 29, 2020 at the family home of Osburn. She was born June 1, 1946 in Webb City, Missouri; Carolyn was the daughter of William Frank and Mary Jane (Carson) Fannan.

Carolyn moved to the Silver Valley from Missouri with her family as a little girl. She attended schools in Burke and Wallace.

Carolyn married Gene Gilder on August 21, 1965 in Wallace, Idaho.

Carolyn was a homemaker. She loved and enjoyed her family and grandchildren, dancing, cooking and baking (she was known for her delicious fried chicken and most requested- peanut butter fudge). In her earlier years she enjoyed softball, volleyball and bowling.

Carolyn is survived by her beloved husband of fifty-five years Gene Gilder of the family home of Osburn; two daughters Lisa (Jon) Heiser of Kingston, Idaho, Hope (Tom) Jerome of Spring Creek, Nevada; nine grandchildren Jared, Kaitlyn and Seth Fausett, Jeff, Dylan Jerome and John, Ian, Chelsy and Kayti Heiser; four great-grandchildren Elius and Akren Fausett, Ariana Christmann and Justin Jerome; her mother Mary Fannan of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; four sisters Mary Williamson of Missouri, Mabel Kosanke of Washington, Sharon Counts of Missouri and Charlotte Bailey of Arkansas; one brother Frank Fannan of Kingston, Idaho; she is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. Carolyn was preceded in death by her father, one sister Marjie and one granddaughter Brittany.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at the Kellogg Funeral Chapel of Kellogg with Rev. Art Fleming officiating; those attending are asked to please wear masks. Interment will be held at the Osburn Day Cemetery of Osburn, Idaho. A reception for family and friends will be held at the Wallace Elks following services.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 315 W. Mission Ave. Spokane, WA. 99201. You may share your memories of Carolyn and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com