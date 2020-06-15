Carol Mae McNutt

Site staff by Site staff

Obituary of Carol Mae McNutt

Carol Mae McNutt (85) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at Schneidmiller Hospice House on June 8, 2020. She was born to Lewis and Helen Shepler on July 19, 1934 in Kelso, WA. Carol grew up in Kelso until her family moved to Vancouver for her father’s work. The family then moved to Payette, ID where she graduated from high school with the class of 1952.

Following high school, Carol married her high school sweetheart Stan McNutt. While Stan attended Army School, Carol worked for the Independent Enterprise Newspaper in Payette. She worked as a Society Editor, Proofreader, and Type Setter just to name a few. The couple moved to Los Angeles, CA where Carol maintained their home while Stan attended school; they later returned to Payette. Stan’s job took the couple back and forth between Southern Idaho and Oregon. Once the couple started a family, Carol stayed at home to take care of her children and maintain their home. She later worked at American Fine Foods and for her mother in-law’s clothing store, Youth Wear Fashion Center.

Stan and Carol moved to Des Moines, WA where she went to work as an Executive Secretary for Holiday Foods. The couple bought property on Flat Creek near St. Maries, ID. They built their home on Flat Creek while they continued to live in Des Moines. After 10 years of service to Holiday Foods, she retired as did Stan. Stan and Carol moved to their home on Flat Creek on January 1, 1988. Because of their faith and strong belief, they immediately joined The Assembly of God Church in St. Maries. Carol was a blessed woman who participated in ladies and healing ministry. She would lay her hands down on anyone who needed to heal spiritually. She loved to hum and sing. Even with her Alzheimers, she was able to sing with her husband in her last days. Carol also enjoyed crochet. In her earlier years, she loved to garden, and she loved her flowers.

Carol is survived by her husband Stan at their home; son David (Debora) McNutt and daughter Sheri (Wayne) Hendrix all of St. Maries, ID; sister Wanda Collingwood of Payette, ID; 8 grandchildren; 21 great-grandchildren with 1 on the way; numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; son Steven McNutt; and sister Vanita Ryan.

A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date and time to be announced