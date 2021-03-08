Carol M. Tomko (78) former resident of Post Falls, ID passed away on February 27, 2021 at Valley Vista in St. Maries, ID. due to complications from Covid-19. She was born to Earl and May (Simpson) Mattics on May 16, 1942 in La Junta, CO.

Carol was one of 12 siblings and she grew up on her family’s farm. Carol met and ran away with her first love Allan McManus to Southern California where they married and raised 3 children – Rhonda, Richard, and Robin. Allan died on November 23, 2015.

Over the years Carol worked several office positions, became a beautician, worked in a doctor’s office, sales in plastic manufacturing, car rental company, and sales for a nationwide jewelry store which was her favorite of all. She loved the California sunshine and country music. She also loved her jewelry and each piece had a memory for her. She enjoyed the finer things in life that she worked hard for, keeping them in good condition.

Carol was blessed to have met and married her second husband George Tomko who died years ago. She missed him so much and looked forward to reuniting with him one day. Carol then moved to Idaho and lived with her daughter Robin prior to moving to Valley Vista a few years ago.

Carol is survived by her 3 children Rhonda Frazee, Richard McManus, and Robin Hunt and siblings Henrietta Huddleston and Neva Arostegui. She is also survived by her 7 grandchildren Paul, Marshelle, Becky, Katie, Joshua, Melissa, Shawn and 4 great-grandchildren, Matthew, Kolby, Kylar, Damien. She is preceded in death by her parents, her husbands Allan McManus and George Tomko, and 9 of her siblings.

A memorial service will be held at Riverside National Cemetery in California at a future date and time. She will be placed to rest alongside her husband George Tomko. In lieu of flowers please donate to your local Humane Society in memory of Carol,’s cat Sir Nelson.