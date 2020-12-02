Carol Jeanne Clary

by

Carol Jeanne Clary, 80, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, of Kingston, ID, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 28, 2020, at Shoshone Medical Center in Kellogg. Carol was born on September 1, 1940 in Highland Park, IL, a daughter of the late Carl and Ethel Henderson.

The family later moved to Kennewick, WA, where Carol attended local schools and graduated from Kennewick High School. She met Paul Clary and the two were married on May 7, 1960 in Richland, WA. Paul and Carol had three children, Rick, Tina, and June. Carol was a faithful wife of a Navy Chief Petty Officer whom was often deployed. She handled the responsibilities and duties of all aspects of the family while her husband was overseas. Her dedication to her country and family was exemplary and honorable. She enjoyed volunteering whenever there was opportunity; whether that be using her gifts to serve in a food bank or sewing bibs for babies and toddlers. She loved the Lord and reading the Bible. She also enjoyed thrift-store shopping, sewing, knitting, crafting, baking, and reading and was a member of Silver Valley Worship Center in Smelterville, ID.

Carol is preceded in death by her father and mother Carl and Ethel Henderson, and beloved infant son, Mark.

Survivors include her loving husband of 60 years, Paul Clary of Kingston; her three children, Rick (Melita) Clary of Post Falls, ID, June (Joe) Moreau of Boise, ID, Tina (Larry) Weber of Spokane Valley, WA; 10 grandchildren, Justine (Evan) Fox, Rick Jr. (Chloe) Clary, Marcus Clary, Britta Clary; Hannah (Grant) Hark, Rachel Sears; Kristy (Jason) Woods, Kari Lynn Ausburn, Korene (Damian) McKenzie, Thomas Willow; 18 great-grandchildren, Emma, Mauriah, Kahleigh, Gavin, Evah, Dawson, Aaron, Alex, Austin, Anthony, Noah, Zerick, Easton, Juniper, Landon, Amaya, Ella, Castiel; a sister, Peggy (Robert) Robanski of Dayton, WA; and had a special relationship with her favorite Aunt Elsie Bray of Champaign, IL, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

At Carol’s request, cremation will take place and no services are planned at this time. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com.