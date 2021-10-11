Carol Jean Tennity (78) resident of Fernwood, ID passed away at her home on October 1, 2021. She was born to Delbert and Betty Langston on May 10, 1943, in Richmond, CA.

Carol spent many years in California before meeting John McQueen and moving to Fernwood, ID. Together Carol and John lived a good life. She enjoyed fishing when she was able to, and her collection of hippos is unlike most people have ever seen. Keeping John in-line was a full-time job, but the couple had so much love for each other. They enjoyed spending most of their time together, even volunteering to help with the fireman’s breakfast in Fernwood. She was spunky and full of attitude. Carol didn’t hesitate speaking her mind, and that is what people loved about her.

Carol is survived by John McQueen at their home in Fernwood and her daughters Lisa Helser and Cinda Tennity both of Concord, CA.