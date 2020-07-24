Carol Henderson

Site staff by Site staff

Carol J. Henderson 1937 – July 14, 2020; she was preceded in death her husband Orlin D. Henderson parents; father – Edward Cutler mother-Virginia Bein Cutler survived by her children Wesley Henderson, Tammy Beggs, Corey Henderson. Carol is also survived by her sister Jeri Switzer. Carol “Grandma” as known to many, always had something cooking on the stove top. Carol will be greatly missed by many.

Graveside services will be on Saturday, July 25th at 10:00 am at the Priest River Cemetery. A Celebration of “Life” will proceed at 11:00am. 1315 Cemetery Rd.