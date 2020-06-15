Carol Anne Warner

Obituary of Carol Anne Warner

Carrol Anne (Moses) Warner (81) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away at her home on June 9, 2020. She was born in Elmore, MN June 26, 1938 to Art and Anne Moses. She attended a Private Secretary course at the Minnesota School of Business. Worked at Prudential Life Insurance co., then attended the University of Minnesota. She later worked at Honeywell in Minneapolis.

Carrol met Jack Warner on vacation in Outing, MN where her family had a lake cabin. They were married October 31, 1960. Jack worked at Potlatch in Brainerd, MN. They both enjoyed fishing, hunting, and 4-wheeling.

Carrol was a member of the Benewah County Senior Center and St. Maries Art Council. She enjoyed oil painting, watching wildlife, and playing cards.

Carrol is survived by her son David Warner and wife Elaine, 1 grandson Mathew Warner and wife Morgan, 1 granddaughter Melissa Warner and her fiancé’ Ryan Pugh and son Matthew, and her brother Jim and wife Sonya in California. She was preceded in death by her husband Jack (2005), parents Art and Anne Moses, and sister Joyce Swanstrom.

A reception to celebrate Carrol’s life will be planned at a later date to be announced.