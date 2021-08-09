Carol Ann Croft (64) resident of St. Maries, ID passed away on July 31, 2021, surrounded by her loved ones. She was born on June 19, 1957, in Spokane, WA to Robert and Eva Dillon. Carol grew up around the Mt. Spokane area, and attended North Central High School.

Following her schooling, Carol stared her own business cleaning houses. She married Mark Derry in 1985 and moved to St. Maries, ID. She continued cleaning homes, painting homes and businesses, and opened Crystal Insights, which was a business that focused on natural health, wellness, and healing. At one time she was a business partner for a tea house in Athol.

Mark and Carol divorced, and she later married Donald Croft in 2001. Carol enjoyed making gemstone jewelry. Her and Donald shared an adventurous life; they enjoyed traveling, flying, swimming with dolphins, and sailing. They visited destinations such as France, Italy, Africa, and the Caribbean. Sadly in 2017, Donald passed away in a hang-gliding accident near Steptoe Butte.

Carol had a green thumb and always enjoyed getting her hands in the dirt. Her yard was always immaculate and full of beautiful flowers. As a healer, she was always trying to look out for everyone else and she loved people in general.

Carol is survived by her children Jennifer Derry and Robert Speakman of Hayden, ID and Nicholas Tow of Hayden, ID; brother Brian Dillon of Elk, WA; and 5 grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents. A celebration of life will be held at a later date for Carol.