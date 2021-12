Carlos Santana to perform at Spokane Arena in April

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE, Wash. — Guitarist Carlos Santana is bringing his Blessings and Miracles Tour to the Spokane Arena in April.

The concert is scheduled for Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17 at 1 p.m.

CONCERT ANNOUNCEMENT! Iconic guitarist @SantanaCarlos is bringing his Blessings and Miracles Tour to the Spokane Arena on Sunday, April 3, 2022! Tickets go on sale Friday, December 17 at 1pm at https://t.co/b9quw8cNcS. pic.twitter.com/8zzcjTDk2R — Spokane Arena (@SpokaneArena) December 6, 2021

Purchase tickets here.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.