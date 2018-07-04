Carl “Dave” Lamphier

Carl “Dave” Lamphier was born on February 25, 1941 to Carl Raymond Lamphier and Ruth A. Hagen (Lamphier) in Montana.

Dave was preceded in death by his son, David Wesley; his grandson, Gevan Carl; and his brother, Lani (a most excellent uncle to his kids!). He is survived by his lovely wife of 31 years, Becky Sue Lamphier and her two sons, Lenny (Shelly) Graupman and grandson, Elijah of Seattle, WA and Mike Graupman and grandsons Teddy, Dakota and Daniel of CDA, ID; sister-in-law, Leslie Ashby of Spokane, WA; and brother, Eddy (Carol) and his kids, Kristen and Matthew of CA. Dave is also survived by kids from a previous marriage, Carol Sprenger, granddaughters Brenda (Tyson) and great-granddaughter Payton Collins, and Jessica Sprenger, daughter Carmen (Bob) Flannigan, and his son Bill (Janelle) and granddaughter, Jagen Lamphier all of Spokane, WA.

Dave’s childhood was in Glendive, Helena and Miles City, MT until 1955 when the family moved to Spokane, WA. He graduated from North Central High School in 1959. From there he served in the Air National Guard for nine years, working in the Radio Teletype and 17 years in Civil Engineering. He was an electrician at heart and skill. He also attended Military Wargames in 1977, 1978 and 1981. He was honorably discharged after serving 25 ½ years in the Air National Guard/Reserves. He then started working at Kaiser Aluminum in 1966 until 2000. Dave also worked for the Railroad and the City of Spokane and even drove a taxi.

Some of Dave’s hobbies included shooting, SCUBA diving, traveling at home and abroad, modeling villages and trains, BBQ (best chef ever!), camping, he was an aircraft fanatic, NASCAR, UFC and losing $2 bills to kids playing the money game.

Gospel music was played live just for him as he entered to his final rest on June 28, 2018.

Dave was deeply loved by all who knew him.

