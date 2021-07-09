Carjacking suspect released on bond less than a week after arrest

Matthew Kincanon by Matthew Kincanon

Raul Arevalo

SPOKANE, Wash. — In just several days after being arrested for an alleged crime spree in Spokane last week, Raul Arevalo was released from jail on a $500 bond on Thursday.

On June 29, police responded to a car crash on 2nd Ave. and Thor St., where the 23-year-old allegedly carjacked the victim’s car after assaulting them and drove toward downtown Spokane.

Shortly afterwards, police said there was another collision on 7th and S. Washington involving the stolen car from the first collision. Arevalo allegedly attempted to carjack another person before fleeing the scene.

PAST COVERAGE: South Hill carjacking suspect in custody

PAST COVERAGE: Spokane Police searching for carjacking suspect on lower South Hill

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.