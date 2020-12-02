Car Wash Plaza robbed, left with $60K in damage

Connor Sarles











SPOKANE, Wash. — The Car Wash Plaza on Fourth and Thor was robbed Wednesday morning and left with $60,000 in damage after one of their machines was destroyed.

Several hundred dollars was stolen from one of its pay kiosks, but worse than that was the thieves destroyed a $6,000 machine to get the money.

“They got maybe $600… $644, something like that, but they did $60,000 worth of damage, which is typical in this business,” explained owner John Hansen. “The damage always out-exceeds any monetary value that they get out of it.”

Car Wash Plaza is asking for help identifying the thieves or the vehicle they were in; the vehicle is a Jeep with a custom front bumper, no license plate, with the words ‘Rough Country’ on the driver’s front fender.

Spokane Police are investigating the crime.

