Car vandalized, racial slur scrawled on apartment door in EWU attack

Melissa Luck by Melissa Luck

CHENEY, Wash – Cheney Police are investigating what the interim president of Eastern Washington University called a “racist attack” on a Black student and his roommates.

Cheney PD is the lead agency, but Chief Jay Day from the Eastern Washington Police Department shared details with 4 News Now Friday.

According to Chief Day, three roommates live in the Eagle Point Apartments. One of their cars had the side mirrors damaged and someone wrote the n-word on the apartment door.

EWU’s interim president was unequivocal about the motives behind the attack. In a post Thursday on EWU’s website, David May implored students to “take a side.”

May wrote, “Someone knows who did this. That someone right now has no choice but to choose a side and that choice is right now. Choosing silence in this moment is choosing the side of the evil, hatred, racism, and violence that this attack represents. There is nothing else to be said except apologetics, there is no principled argument to be made on the other side. I urge anyone who has any knowledge of this despicable act to contact the Cheney police department, the EWU police department, or a trusted friend or advisor to help you share what you know.”

He referenced that the target of the attack was a student-athlete and that his wish now is that the victims “find some healing and some peace” as his number one concern. “But a close second is that the individuals responsible for this shameful and deplorable act are found and are dealt with to the fullest extent allowed by law or university policy. I cannot any longer say that this type of hate has no place on our campus or our community–because, as further evidenced by these recent events, it is here–but I can state absolutely that it shouldn’t have any place here. I welcome everyone who also believes that to work with me to eradicate any safe haven for the ideas of hate in our community.”

May implored anyone with information about who did this to come forward.

PAST COVERAGE: Black EWU student-athlete, roommates targeted in racist attack

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.