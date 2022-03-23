Car thefts up nearly 90 percent in Spokane

by Melissa Luck

SPOKANE, Wash – Car thefts in the city of Spokane are up nearly 90 percent over last year, according to the weekly report posted by the Spokane Police Department.

In the report dated March 19, Spokane Police report 378 cars have been stolen in Spokane so far this year. That’s up from 199 at this time in 2021.

The neighborhood that saw the biggest increase was the Neva-Wood neighborhood, which extends from Division Street east to Crestline and from North Foothills to the North Division Y.

Thieves have stolen 71 cars from that neighborhood this year, compared to 25 cars in 2021.

Every area of the city have seen a rise in car thefts so far this year.

Nationwide, police have reported a rise in car thefts as gas prices reach record levels.

