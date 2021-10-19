Car stolen in 1995 finally pulled from river near Lewiston

Car stolen in 1995 found Credit: Nez Perce County Sheriff's Office

LEWISTON, Idaho– A car stolen more than 20 years ago has finally been found– underwater.

The Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday its dive team removed a “suspicious” car from the Clearwater River. It turns out, the white 1988 Lincoln Towncar was reported stolen back in 1995.

The sheriff’s office said the case was solved a long time ago, but the car was never found. Until now that is.

