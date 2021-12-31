Car pinned under semi on eastbound I-90 near Amazon Distribution Center, injuries reported
SPOKANE, Wash. — A car is pinned under a semi truck on eastbound I-90 near the Amazon Distribution Center.
According to Washington State Patrol, crews are working to extricate the driver of the car.
At least one person is injured, though the extent of their injuries are unknown.
The left lane of eastbound I-90 is closed while crews work to clear the crash.
4 News Now is on scene working to learn more.
