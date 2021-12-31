Car pinned under semi on eastbound I-90 near Amazon Distribution Center, injuries reported

BREAKING

Washington State Patrol and Fire District 10 are on the scene of a serious collision.

A car is pinned under a semi-truck in the median.

Crews are working on extracting a passenger from the wreck.

Expect major delays on i90 4 miles west of Spokane. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/rPX4nEt6W3

— Aodhan Brown (@_ab_photojourn) December 31, 2021