Woman hits boyfriend with car, crashes into pool building on Maxwell Ave.

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles







SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has closed Maxwell Avenue between Oak and Cannon.

Spokane Police say a vehicle struck a person at Elm and Maxwell, then lost control and crash into the A.M. Cannon Pool building. The road is currently closed while officers investigate.

The woman driving the car, 35-year-old Christina Acosta, was arrested for first-degree domestic violence assault; police say she intentionally hit her boyfriend. Currently, she is being evaluated by a drug recognition expert.

The man struck by the car is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

BREAKING: Spokane Police say a car hit a pedestrian, then crashed into the A.M. Cannon Pool building. Driver and victim are both in the hospital with non life threatening injuries. Maxwell is blocked. #4NewsNow pic.twitter.com/9KvkNeWZ4A — Kyle Simchuk (@KyleKXLY) October 14, 2020

This is a developing story.

