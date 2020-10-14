Woman hits boyfriend with car, crashes into pool building on Maxwell Ave.
SPOKANE, Wash. — A crash has closed Maxwell Avenue between Oak and Cannon.
Spokane Police say a vehicle struck a person at Elm and Maxwell, then lost control and crash into the A.M. Cannon Pool building. The road is currently closed while officers investigate.
The woman driving the car, 35-year-old Christina Acosta, was arrested for first-degree domestic violence assault; police say she intentionally hit her boyfriend. Currently, she is being evaluated by a drug recognition expert.
The man struck by the car is in the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
This is a developing story.
