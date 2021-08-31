Car hits fire hydrant, causes major flooding near MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley

by Olivia Roberts

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A car hit a fire hydrant Tuesday morning, causing major flooding on E Mission Ave.

Police said two cars crashed on Woodlawn and Mission, and one car hit a fire hydrant.

The driver of that car was taken to the hospital with a minor leg injury.

Mission Ave just east of Pines Rd was blocked past MultiCare Valley Hospital as crews worked to clear the area. It has since reopened.

