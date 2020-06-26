Car found split in two, teen driver taken to the hospital

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

KOOTENAI CO., Idaho — A 17-year-old boy was seriously injured in a crash on S. Loffs Bay Road early Friday morning.

Kootenai County deputies responded to the crash just before 5 a.m. and found the car in two pieces. The teenage boy was barely conscious and taken to the hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Deputies are now investigating if the teen had been drinking and driving too fast.

The road has since reopened.

Deputies want to remind the public to drive safely while traveling this Fourth of July Season. There are extra patrols throughout Kootenai County aimed at stopping aggressive and impaired drivers.

