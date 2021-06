Car fire spreads to Pawn 1 in N. Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. — A fire broke out in a car near a Zips on N. Monroe St. on Wednesday night that spread to a Pawn 1.

Spokane Fire said the fire started with the car before spreading to the pawn shop.

Fire crews have put it out, no one was injured and the cause of the fire is being investigated

This is a developing story.

