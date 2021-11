Car fire extinguished, eastbound I-90 reopens near Liberty Lake

by Erin Robinson

Credit: WSDOT

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Eastbound lanes of I-90 have reopened near Liberty Lake.

Firefighters quickly extinguished a car fire that blocked part of the highway.

Fire department on scene. Quite a bit of smoke coming from the vehicle reducing visibility. Traffic now getting by in the left lane of EB I-90. Use caution and expect significant delays. https://t.co/qDhqeT0PvG pic.twitter.com/WmnrcOE5vA — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 30, 2021

It is not clear if anyone was injured.

