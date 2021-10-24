Car discovered in Idaho lake matches one driven by missing woman

by Matthew Kincanon

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — A car matching the one 62-year-old Sharon Archer was driving when she disappeared was found in an Idaho lake Saturday afternoon. A body was found inside.

Coeur d’Alene Police said a white 2013 Toyota Highlander, with license plate number K562919, was found submerged in Fernan Lake. It’s the same car Archer was driving when she went missing in September. Police said it was 150 feet away from shore.

Archer went missing on Sept. 27, and her family has been desperately searching for her.

Inside the car police found a body, but it hasn’t been identified yet.

A man contacted them saying they found a white object submerged in the water in the area of the boat ramp.

Police said the man first saw it the previous weekend and then again on Wednesday, but could not tell what it was. He contacted police when he saw Facebook about a search party being formed to look for Archer.

Detectives have notified Archer’s family.

