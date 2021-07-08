Car crashes on Centennial Trail along Upriver Drive, person rescued

Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters helped pull a person out of a crashed car on the Centennial Trail near Upriver Drive.

The crash happenedat the intersection of E. Upriver Drive and N North Center St.

First responders on scene said the victim was conscious and talking during the rescue, and was ultimately able to walk to the ambulance.

The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.

This is a developing story.

