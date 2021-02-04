Car crashes into Spokane restaurant, already dealing with pandemic pressures

Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane restaurant already struggling during the pandemic has taken another blow.

Peking North on Division was planning to open for outdoor seating soon. A car slammed into the side of the building on Tuesday night, prompting the owners to postpone those plans.

Bar Manager Tabatha Lowe says they didn’t notice the wreckage until around 10 a.m. Wednesday.

“After they crashed into it they actually pulled forward and got out of the car and looked like they were assessing the damage and then they jumped back into the car quickly and sped off,” said Lowe.

The owners say they plan to rebuild the patio, but they’re frustrated.

“Just why?,” said Lowe. “Like there’s really no reason for it, honestly. Everybody right now, all of these restaurants, all of these bars — we’re just going through so much, you know, and no one needs this added stress.”

The message she has for the driver?

“Honestly, first of all are you ok because you really hit it hard. You did a dang good job and secondly, just take some responsibility for your actions,” said Lowe. “That’s all that we’re asking. It’s not a lot and it shouldn’t be that hard.”

