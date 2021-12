Car crashes into Spokane garage

COPYRIGHT KXLY 4 NEWS NOW

SPOKANE, Wash.– A car crashed into a North Spokane garage Friday.

Nobody was hurt in the crash.

The crash happened at the intersection of Whitehouse and Lyons.

Investigators did not say what led up to it.

This is a developing story.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.